Hindustan Media Ventures consolidated net profit rises 1869.23% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 12.83% to Rs 182.99 croreNet profit of Hindustan Media Ventures rose 1869.23% to Rs 10.24 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.52 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 12.83% to Rs 182.99 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 162.18 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales182.99162.18 13 OPM %-4.92-11.25 -PBDT16.256.90 136 PBT11.770.54 2080 NP10.240.52 1869
