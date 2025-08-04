BLS E-Services consolidated net profit rises 22.44% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 223.81% to Rs 243.99 croreNet profit of BLS E-Services rose 22.44% to Rs 14.68 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 11.99 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 223.81% to Rs 243.99 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 75.35 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales243.9975.35 224 OPM %7.2715.57 -PBDT24.7318.48 34 PBT23.3617.34 35 NP14.6811.99 22
