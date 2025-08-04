Monday, August 04, 2025 | 03:52 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Sumitomo Chemical India consolidated net profit rises 40.78% in the June 2025 quarter

Sumitomo Chemical India consolidated net profit rises 40.78% in the June 2025 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Aug 04 2025 | 3:50 PM IST

Sales rise 25.97% to Rs 1056.78 crore

Net profit of Sumitomo Chemical India rose 40.78% to Rs 178.34 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 126.68 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 25.97% to Rs 1056.78 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 838.89 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales1056.78838.89 26 OPM %20.7419.20 -PBDT256.31185.92 38 PBT240.59171.06 41 NP178.34126.68 41

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Hindustan Media Ventures consolidated net profit rises 1869.23% in the June 2025 quarter

Hindustan Media Ventures consolidated net profit rises 1869.23% in the June 2025 quarter

Arfin India consolidated net profit declines 64.12% in the June 2025 quarter

Arfin India consolidated net profit declines 64.12% in the June 2025 quarter

Ramco Industries consolidated net profit rises 66.53% in the June 2025 quarter

Ramco Industries consolidated net profit rises 66.53% in the June 2025 quarter

BDR Buildcon reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.04 crore in the June 2025 quarter

BDR Buildcon reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.04 crore in the June 2025 quarter

Bansal Roofing Products standalone net profit rises 126.97% in the June 2025 quarter

Bansal Roofing Products standalone net profit rises 126.97% in the June 2025 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 04 2025 | 3:31 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesWest Indies vs Pakistan 3rd T20 LIVE Stocks to Watch TodayBharti Airtrl Q1 Results PreviewDelhi Weather UpdatesGold and Silver Rate TodayJSW Cement IPONSDL IPOUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon