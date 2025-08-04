ARCL Organics consolidated net profit rises 44.04% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 12.36% to Rs 67.34 croreNet profit of ARCL Organics rose 44.04% to Rs 3.99 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 2.77 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 12.36% to Rs 67.34 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 59.93 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales67.3459.93 12 OPM %9.619.66 -PBDT6.315.12 23 PBT4.923.75 31 NP3.992.77 44
