Friday, December 19, 2025 | 01:00 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Quadrant Future Tek Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Quadrant Future Tek Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Image

Last Updated : Dec 19 2025 | 12:50 PM IST

DCX Systems Ltd, Aeroflex Industries Ltd, Tips Films Ltd and Kaya Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 19 December 2025.

DCX Systems Ltd, Aeroflex Industries Ltd, Tips Films Ltd and Kaya Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 19 December 2025.

Quadrant Future Tek Ltd surged 15.84% to Rs 291.75 at 12:01 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 5.54 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 10869 shares in the past one month.

 

DCX Systems Ltd soared 15.72% to Rs 181.45. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 4.8 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 30652 shares in the past one month.

Aeroflex Industries Ltd spiked 11.89% to Rs 198.1. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 9.39 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 18114 shares in the past one month.

Also Read

stock market trading

CG Power turnaround: Culture, timing and execution behind a rare revival

stock market rally, market rise

Elara Securities sees up to 60% upside in BEML stock price; here's why

Apple brings several improvements to the base iPhone 17, making it one of the most balanced smartphones of 2025

After years on Pixel, iPhone 17 has me considering a switch: Here is why

Dhurandhar

Dhurandhar box office day 14: Ranveer Singh film tops ₹450 crore mark

Income Tax Bill, Income Tax

Got tax alert on property deals or foreign assets? I-T dept explains why

Tips Films Ltd spurt 10.08% to Rs 451. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 7951 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1906 shares in the past one month.

Kaya Ltd advanced 10.00% to Rs 368.5. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 1752 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 344 shares in the past one month.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Rain Industries Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Rain Industries Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Australian dollar off two-week low

Australian dollar off two-week low

Nifty above 25,900 level; auto shares gear up

Nifty above 25,900 level; auto shares gear up

KSH International IPO ends with subscription of 0.83%

KSH International IPO ends with subscription of 0.83%

NSE SME Ashwini Container Movers' listing ride turns bumpy

NSE SME Ashwini Container Movers' listing ride turns bumpy

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 19 2025 | 12:15 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayICICI Prudential AMC IPO Listing LIVEIdea Vodofone ShareAeroflex Industries ShareGoogle Android 16 QPR3 Beta 1Oneplus 15r ReviewUS Visa BulletinDhurandhar Box Office CollectionPersonal Finance
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon