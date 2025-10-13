Monday, October 13, 2025 | 01:01 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Quess Corp slides after CFO Sushanth Pai resigns

Quess Corp slides after CFO Sushanth Pai resigns

Last Updated : Oct 13 2025 | 12:54 PM IST

Quess Corp declined 1.24% to Rs 242.35 after the company announced the resignation of its chief financial officer (CFO), Sushanth Pai, citing personal reasons.

The company stated that Pai has decided to step down due to urgent family commitments following a recent bereavement.

His resignation will be effective from the close of business on 17 October 2025, the company disclosed in a regulatory filing.

As the development does not involve any appointment or reappointment, no further disclosures, such as a brief profile or details of relationships between directors, were applicable.

Quess Corp is engaged in the business of providing services in general staffing, professional staffing, overseas business, and digital platform business.

 

The companys consolidated net profit rose 7.5% to Rs 52.71 on a 1.8% jump in revenue from operations to Rs 3,651.42 crore in Q1 FY26 over Q1 FY25.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

