HCC jumps after securing Rs 204-cr order from Hindalco Industries

Last Updated : Oct 13 2025 | 12:54 PM IST

Hindustan Construction Company (HCC) rose 1.33% to Rs 29.01 after the company secured an order worth Rs 204 crore from Hindalco Industries for fabrication, supply, and erection work under the Aditya Aluminium smelter expansion project in Odisha.

The project forms a key part of Hindalcos plan to boost its aluminum smelting capacity by 200,000 tonnes per annum. HCCs advanced fabrication expertise and execution capabilities are expected to be instrumental in delivering this large-scale industrial project to international standards.

Hindustan Construction Company (HCC) is engaged in the engineering and construction of large infrastructure projects. The companys consolidated net profit soared 355% to Rs 104.83 crore on an 8% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 616.93 crore in Q1 FY26 over Q1 FY25.

 

First Published: Oct 13 2025 | 9:43 AM IST

