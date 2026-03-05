Sensex gains 188 pts; Nifty trades above 24,550 mark; metal shares advance

The domestic equity benchmarks traded with modest gains in the morning trade, as expectations of a possible de-escalation in the IranIsraelUS war lifted investor sentiment. The rebound followed a sharp selloff in previous sessions triggered by escalating geopolitical tensions in the Middle East.

The Nifty traded above the 25,550 mark. Metal shares advanced after declining in previous trading session.

At 10:30 ST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, added 187.73 points or 0.23% to 79,290.43. The Nifty 50 index jumped 83.50 points or 0.34% to 24,563.65.

The broader market, the BSE 150 MidCap Index added 0.44% and the BSE 250 SmallCap Index jumped 0.38%.

The market breadth was positive. On the BSE, 2,406 shares rose and 1,291 shares fell. A total of 189 shares were unchanged.

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, slumped 8.59% to 19.32.

Brent crude, the global oil benchmark, jumped 6.44% to USD 77.56 per barrel.

New Listing:

Shares of Omnitech Engineering were currently trading at Rs 219.10 at 10:20 IST on the BSE, representing a discount of 3.48% as compared with the issue price of Rs 227.

The stock debuted at Rs 205, marking a discount of 9.69% to the issue price.

So far, the stock has hit a high of Rs 224 and a low of Rs 202.80. On the BSE, over 2.43 lakh shares of the company were traded in the counter so far.

Buzzing Index:

The Nifty Metal index added 2.61% to 12,087.55. The index declined 3.99% in previous trading session.

National Aluminium Company (up 6.24%), Hindalco Industries (up 4.27%), Welspun Corp (up 3.63%), Vedanta (up 3.56%), Hindustan Copper (up 2.41%), NMDC (up 2.35%), Hindustan Zinc (up 1.88%), Tata Steel (up 1.84%), JSW Steel (up 1.62%) and APL Apollo Tubes (up 1.56%) added.

Stocks in Spotlight:

Indian Energy Exchange (IEX) advanced 0.70%. The company achieved monthly electricity traded volume of 12,550 MU in February26, registering the growth of 30.4% YoY.

Ramky Infrastructure surged 12.28% after the company signed an EPC agreement with Maharashtra Industrial Township for Phase 1, Package A of the Dighi Port Industrial Area project, valued at Rs 1,401.84 crore, including GST and O&M revenues.

Patil Automation rallied 5.74% after the company announced that its subsidiary, MII Robotics, has secured multiple purchase orders worth Rs 12.67 crore from domestic companies in India.

