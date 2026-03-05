Thursday, March 05, 2026 | 10:52 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Sensex gains 188 pts; Nifty trades above 24,550 mark; metal shares advance

Sensex gains 188 pts; Nifty trades above 24,550 mark; metal shares advance

Last Updated : Mar 05 2026 | 10:50 AM IST
Google News
Add as Preferred source Add as Preferred source
The domestic equity benchmarks traded with modest gains in the morning trade, as expectations of a possible de-escalation in the IranIsraelUS war lifted investor sentiment. The rebound followed a sharp selloff in previous sessions triggered by escalating geopolitical tensions in the Middle East.

The Nifty traded above the 25,550 mark. Metal shares advanced after declining in previous trading session.

At 10:30 ST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, added 187.73 points or 0.23% to 79,290.43. The Nifty 50 index jumped 83.50 points or 0.34% to 24,563.65.

The broader market, the BSE 150 MidCap Index added 0.44% and the BSE 250 SmallCap Index jumped 0.38%.

 

The market breadth was positive. On the BSE, 2,406 shares rose and 1,291 shares fell. A total of 189 shares were unchanged.

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, slumped 8.59% to 19.32.

Also Read

oil pumpjack, crude oil, venezuela, oilfield contractors

West Asia war: Is it the biggest risk ever to crude oil supply?

stock market live updates, March 5, 2026

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex jumps 450 points, Nifty above 25,600; Oil & gas, metal stocks advance

Coal India share price today

Coal India jumps 4% as Iran war lifts global coal prices; analysts upbeat

Balendra Shah

Nepal elections: All you need to know about 1st polls since Gen Z protests

petrol pump, oil, diesel, oil prices

India moves to shield economy as Iran tensions expose oil, currency risks

Brent crude, the global oil benchmark, jumped 6.44% to USD 77.56 per barrel.

New Listing:

Shares of Omnitech Engineering were currently trading at Rs 219.10 at 10:20 IST on the BSE, representing a discount of 3.48% as compared with the issue price of Rs 227.

The stock debuted at Rs 205, marking a discount of 9.69% to the issue price.

So far, the stock has hit a high of Rs 224 and a low of Rs 202.80. On the BSE, over 2.43 lakh shares of the company were traded in the counter so far.

Buzzing Index:

The Nifty Metal index added 2.61% to 12,087.55. The index declined 3.99% in previous trading session.

National Aluminium Company (up 6.24%), Hindalco Industries (up 4.27%), Welspun Corp (up 3.63%), Vedanta (up 3.56%), Hindustan Copper (up 2.41%), NMDC (up 2.35%), Hindustan Zinc (up 1.88%), Tata Steel (up 1.84%), JSW Steel (up 1.62%) and APL Apollo Tubes (up 1.56%) added.

Stocks in Spotlight:

Indian Energy Exchange (IEX) advanced 0.70%. The company achieved monthly electricity traded volume of 12,550 MU in February26, registering the growth of 30.4% YoY.

Ramky Infrastructure surged 12.28% after the company signed an EPC agreement with Maharashtra Industrial Township for Phase 1, Package A of the Dighi Port Industrial Area project, valued at Rs 1,401.84 crore, including GST and O&M revenues.

Patil Automation rallied 5.74% after the company announced that its subsidiary, MII Robotics, has secured multiple purchase orders worth Rs 12.67 crore from domestic companies in India.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

BSE jumps after SEBI clears derivatives launch on Sensex Next 30 index

BSE jumps after SEBI clears derivatives launch on Sensex Next 30 index

Gujarat Gas drops after curbing gas supply amid Middle East conflict

Gujarat Gas drops after curbing gas supply amid Middle East conflict

Patil Automation gains after arm bags Rs 13-cr defence automation orders

Patil Automation gains after arm bags Rs 13-cr defence automation orders

Wall Street Rebounds on Strong Jobs Data

Wall Street Rebounds on Strong Jobs Data

RBI to conduct switch auction of G-Secs worth Rs 20,000 cr

RBI to conduct switch auction of G-Secs worth Rs 20,000 cr

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 05 2026 | 10:50 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayStocks to buy todayNepal Election 2026Sleep Orders You should not IgnoreUS Submarine Torpedo Attack on Iran ShipMacBook NeoOmnitech Engineering Share PriceInternational Women's Day 2026Reliance Industries Stock Outlook