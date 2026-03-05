BSE jumps after SEBI clears derivatives launch on Sensex Next 30 index

Thursday, March 05, 2026 | 10:40 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Last Updated : Mar 05 2026 | 10:31 AM IST
BSE rose 3.39% to Rs 2,715.90 after the capital markets regulator SEBI permitted the exchange to introduce derivative contracts on the BSE Sensex Next 30 Index.

The index tracks the next largest and most liquid companies within the BSE 100 that are part of the derivatives segment but are not constituents of the benchmark Sensex 30 index.

Following the approval, BSE will offer cash-settled monthly index futures and monthly index options on the new index. The contracts will have expiry on the last Thursday of the respective expiry month.

The move is aimed at expanding the exchange's derivatives product suite.

BSE is Asias oldest exchange and the worlds largest exchange in terms of the number of listed companies.

 

The exchange reported 174% jump in consolidated net profit to Rs 601.81 crore on a 62% increase in net sales to Rs 1,244.10 crore in Q3 FY26 over Q3 FY25.

First Published: Mar 05 2026 | 10:31 AM IST

