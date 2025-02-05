Business Standard

Quick Heal Technologies consolidated net profit declines 98.91% in the December 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Feb 05 2025 | 9:10 AM IST

Sales decline 13.81% to Rs 70.61 crore

Net profit of Quick Heal Technologies declined 98.91% to Rs 0.11 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 10.06 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales declined 13.81% to Rs 70.61 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 81.92 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2024Dec. 2023% Var.Sales70.6181.92 -14 OPM %-5.3414.18 -PBDT1.0815.77 -93 PBT-2.3112.53 PL NP0.1110.06 -99

First Published: Feb 05 2025 | 7:33 AM IST

