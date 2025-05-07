Quick Wrap: Nifty Auto Index records a surge of 1.66%

Wednesday, May 07, 2025 | 05:35 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Last Updated : May 07 2025 | 5:31 PM IST
Nifty Auto index ended up 1.66% at 23114.1 today. The index has added 17.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, Samvardhana Motherson International Ltd rose 5.16%, Tata Motors Ltd gained 4.95% and Bharat Forge Ltd jumped 4.93%. The Nifty Auto index has increased 5.00% over last one year compared to the 9.47% spike in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty Realty index increased 1.12% and Nifty Media index added 1.06% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 added 0.14% to close at 24414.4 while the SENSEX increased 0.13% to close at 80746.78 today.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: May 07 2025 | 4:00 PM IST

