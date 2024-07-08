Quick Wrap: Nifty FMCG Index records a surge of 1.63%

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Nifty FMCG index ended up 1.63% at 58611.2 today. The index has added 1.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, Radico Khaitan Ltd fell 4.50%, Marico Ltd jumped 4.22% and Godrej Consumer Products Ltd added 3.80%. The Nifty FMCG index has increased 11.00% over last one year compared to the 25.81% spike in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty PSU Bank index has slid 1.60% and Nifty PSE index increased 1.17% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 has declined 0.01% to close at 24320.55 while the SENSEX has declined 0.05% to close at 79960.38 today.