Tata Steel Production rises 5% YoY in Q1 FY24

Last Updated : Jul 08 2024 | 5:32 PM IST
The steel major's India business reported 5% increase in crude steel production to 5.25 million tons in Q1 FY25 as compared with 5.02 million tons posted in Q1 FY24.
Tata Steel India deliveries stood at 4.94 million tons, up by 3.13% YoY, which were the best ever 1Q sales, stated the company.
Tata Steel Netherlands liquid steel production for the quarter stood at 1.72 million tons (up 82.97% YoY and up 16.21% QoQ) and deliveries were at 1.52 million tons (up 11% YoY and up 6.3% QoQ) aided by improved production.
Tata Steel UK liquid steel production for the quarter stood at 0.68 million tons, down 19.99% YoY and up 3.03% QoQ. Deliveries stood at 0.69 million tons, up 8.69% YoY and flat at QoQ basis. Operations have been ceased at Blast Furnace 5 at Port Talbot where the last liquid iron was produced on 4 July and it is being safely decommissioned.
In Thailand, Tata Steel production climbed 19.23% YoY to 0.31 million tons and deliveries stood at 0.31 million tons, up by 14.81% YoY in Q1 FY25.
Tata Steel Group is among the top global steel companies with an annual crude steel capacity of 35 million tons per annum.
The companys consolidated net profit declined 64.59% to Rs 554.56 crore on 6.79% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 554.56 crore in Q4 FY24 over Q4 FY23.
The scrip shed 1.40% to currently trade at Rs 172.30 on the BSE.
First Published: Jul 08 2024 | 3:54 PM IST

