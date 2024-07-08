Khoobsurat standalone net profit rises 250.00% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales reported at Rs 0.32 crore

Net profit of Khoobsurat rose 250.00% to Rs 0.21 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.06 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales reported to Rs 0.32 crore in the quarter ended June 2024. There were no Sales reported during the previous quarter ended June 2023.0.32025.0000.280.080.280.080.210.06