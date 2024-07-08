Business Standard
Khoobsurat standalone net profit rises 250.00% in the June 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Jul 08 2024 | 5:32 PM IST
Sales reported at Rs 0.32 crore
Net profit of Khoobsurat rose 250.00% to Rs 0.21 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.06 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales reported to Rs 0.32 crore in the quarter ended June 2024. There were no Sales reported during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales0.320 0 OPM %25.000 -PBDT0.280.08 250 PBT0.280.08 250 NP0.210.06 250
First Published: Jul 08 2024 | 5:15 PM IST

