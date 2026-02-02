Quick Wrap: Nifty Infrastructure Index records a surge of 2.26%, NIFTY climbs 1.06%
Nifty Infrastructure index ended up 2.26% at 9125.25 today. The index has lost 7.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd jumped 7.58%, Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd gained 5.05% and Bharat Forge Ltd rose 4.80%. The Nifty Infrastructure index has increased 11.00% over last one year compared to the 6.84% spike in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty Auto index increased 2.13% and Nifty PSE index increased 2.04% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 witnessed a rise of 1.06% to close at 25088.4 while the SENSEX witnessed a rise of 1.17% to close at 81666.46 today.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
More From This Section
Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel
First Published: Feb 02 2026 | 5:05 PM IST