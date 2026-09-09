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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Quick Wrap: Nifty IT Index declines 3.24%

Quick Wrap: Nifty IT Index declines 3.24%

Last Updated : Sep 09 2026 | 5:16 PM IST
Nifty IT index ended down 3.24% at 28913.95 today. The index is down 9.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, Coforge Ltd shed 5.38%, Infosys Ltd slipped 4.34% and HCL Technologies Ltd fell 3.70%. The Nifty IT index is down 18.00% over last one year compared to the 5.78% decline in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty Realty index is down 2.23% and Nifty Metal index gained 1.79% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 has dropped 0.86% to close at 23431.5 while the SENSEX has dropped 1.08% to close at 74764.23 today.

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First Published: Sep 09 2026 | 5:16 PM IST