Quick Wrap: Nifty IT Index falls 2.73%

Nifty IT index ended down 2.73% at 26299.05 today. The index has slipped 10.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, LTM Ltd shed 4.02%, Infosys Ltd dropped 3.50% and Tata Consultancy Services Ltd slipped 3.17%. The Nifty IT index has fallen 32.00% over last one year compared to the 6.47% slide in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty Realty index gained 1.31% and Nifty MNC index added 0.89% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 has dropped 0.34% to close at 23865.75 while the SENSEX has dropped 0.33% to close at 76478.67 today.

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