Quick Wrap: Nifty IT Index gains 1.94%

Nifty IT index ended up 1.94% at 38130.15 today. The index has gained 4.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, HCL Technologies Ltd rose 3.06%, Tech Mahindra Ltd added 2.43% and Tata Consultancy Services Ltd gained 2.40%. The Nifty IT index has soared 25.00% over last one year compared to the 26.56% increase in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty Auto index gained 1.64% and Nifty PSE index gained 1.17% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 increased 0.74% to close at 22217.45 while the SENSEX increased 0.74% to close at 73158.24 today.