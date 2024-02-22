The total outstanding stock options stand at 50,20,886 (comprising of 20,80,920 time-based stock options and 29,39,966 performance-based stock options).

J B Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals has granted 21,000 time-based stock options and 9,000 performance-based options to an eligible employee of the Company under the Company's Employees Stock Option Scheme JBCPL Employee Stock Option Scheme 2021 (Scheme). The exercise price for these options is Rs. 1,018 per share. The timebased options shall vest over one to three years.