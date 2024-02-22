Sensex (    %)
                        
Singapore Market ends 0.18 higher

Last Updated : Feb 22 2024 | 5:31 PM IST
The Singapore stock market finished session slightly higher on Thursday, 22 February 2024, with shares of property trusts and industrials companies leading gains.
At closing bell, the Straits Times Index (STI) index was up 5.83 points, or 0.18%, to 3,222.94 after trading between 3,198.02 and 3,226.21. Volume of 1.38 billion shares worth S$1.45 billion changed hands. Across the broader market, advancers outpaced decliners 326 to 219.
The STIs biggest gainer was Wilmar International, rising 4.6% to US$3.41, while the biggest decliner was Sembcorp Industries, down 2.74% to S$5.33.
Banking stocks ended the day mixed, with shares of United Overseas Bank falling 2.53% at S$28.50. DBS Group Holdings was steady at S$33.95, while Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp rose 0.52% at S$13.45.
First Published: Feb 22 2024 | 5:08 PM IST

