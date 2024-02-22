Singapore Market ends 0.18 higher

At closing bell, the Straits Times Index (STI) index was up 5.83 points, or 0.18%, to 3,222.94 after trading between 3,198.02 and 3,226.21. Volume of 1.38 billion shares worth S$1.45 billion changed hands. Across the broader market, advancers outpaced decliners 326 to 219.

The STIs biggest gainer was Wilmar International, rising 4.6% to US$3.41, while the biggest decliner was Sembcorp Industries, down 2.74% to S$5.33.

Banking stocks ended the day mixed, with shares of United Overseas Bank falling 2.53% at S$28.50. DBS Group Holdings was steady at S$33.95, while Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp rose 0.52% at S$13.45.

The Singapore stock market finished session slightly higher on Thursday, 22 February 2024, with shares of property trusts and industrials companies leading gains.