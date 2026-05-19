Quick Wrap: Nifty IT Index rises 3.23%
Nifty IT index closed up 3.23% at 29308 today. The index is down 8.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, Infosys Ltd gained 4.76%, Coforge Ltd added 4.74% and LTM Ltd jumped 4.42%. The Nifty IT index is down 22.00% over last one year compared to the 5.32% decline in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty Realty index added 1.43% and Nifty Media index gained 1.18% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 has dropped 0.14% to close at 23618 while the SENSEX is down 0.15% to close at 75200.85 today.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
More From This Section
Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel
First Published: May 19 2026 | 5:16 PM IST