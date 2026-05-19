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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Quick Wrap: Nifty IT Index rises 3.23%

Quick Wrap: Nifty IT Index rises 3.23%

Last Updated : May 19 2026 | 5:16 PM IST
Nifty IT index closed up 3.23% at 29308 today. The index is down 8.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, Infosys Ltd gained 4.76%, Coforge Ltd added 4.74% and LTM Ltd jumped 4.42%. The Nifty IT index is down 22.00% over last one year compared to the 5.32% decline in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty Realty index added 1.43% and Nifty Media index gained 1.18% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 has dropped 0.14% to close at 23618 while the SENSEX is down 0.15% to close at 75200.85 today.

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First Published: May 19 2026 | 5:16 PM IST

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