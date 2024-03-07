Sensex (    %)
                             
Quick Wrap: Nifty Media Index records a surge of 2.54%

Image

Last Updated : Mar 07 2024 | 6:16 PM IST
Nifty Media index ended up 2.54% at 1988.35 today. The index has lost 7.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, D B Corp Ltd jumped 4.99%, Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd rose 4.25% and Network 18 Media & Investments Ltd gained 3.26%. The Nifty Media index has increased 13.00% over last one year compared to the 26.69% spike in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty Metal index increased 1.38% and Nifty FMCG index increased 0.98% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 increased 0.09% to close at 22493.55 while the SENSEX witnessed a rise of 0.05% to close at 74119.39 today.
First Published: Mar 07 2024 | 4:00 PM IST

