Business Standard

Friday, January 24, 2025 | 05:55 PM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Quick Wrap: Nifty Media Index registers a drop of 2.60%

Quick Wrap: Nifty Media Index registers a drop of 2.60%

Image

Last Updated : Jan 24 2025 | 5:50 PM IST
Nifty Media index closed down 2.60% at 1643.4 today. The index has lost 12.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd fell 3.68%, Dish TV India Ltd dropped 3.33% and Network 18 Media & Investments Ltd shed 3.02%. The Nifty Media index has decreased 23.00% over last one year compared to the 8.15% spike in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty Realty index has slid 2.31% and Nifty Pharma index has dropped 2.11% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 has slid 0.49% to close at 23092.2 while the SENSEX has declined 0.43% to close at 76190.46 today.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Alphalogic Techsys consolidated net profit rises 5.98% in the December 2024 quarter

Alphalogic Techsys consolidated net profit rises 5.98% in the December 2024 quarter

Aakash Exploration Services consolidated net profit declines 36.59% in the December 2024 quarter

Aakash Exploration Services consolidated net profit declines 36.59% in the December 2024 quarter

Suven Life Sciences reports consolidated net loss of Rs 39.12 crore in the December 2024 quarter

Suven Life Sciences reports consolidated net loss of Rs 39.12 crore in the December 2024 quarter

JSW Steel consolidated net profit declines 70.31% in the December 2024 quarter

JSW Steel consolidated net profit declines 70.31% in the December 2024 quarter

Essen Speciality Films standalone net profit rises 63.82% in the December 2024 quarter

Essen Speciality Films standalone net profit rises 63.82% in the December 2024 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 24 2025 | 4:00 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayGold-Silver Price TodayFIITJEE Centres Shut NewsLatest News LIVEQ3 Results TodayBudget 2025IPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon