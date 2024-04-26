Quick Wrap: Nifty Media Index rises 1.18%

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Nifty Media index closed up 1.18% at 1910.95 today. The index is up 6.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, Sun TV Network Ltd gained 4.65%, Saregama India Ltd jumped 4.42% and Network 18 Media & Investments Ltd shed 2.32%. The Nifty Media index is up 13.00% over last one year compared to the 25.15% surge in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty Financial Services index is down 0.89% and Nifty Services Sector index has slid 0.75% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 has declined 0.67% to close at 22419.95 while the SENSEX is down 0.82% to close at 73730.16 today.