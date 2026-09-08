Quick Wrap: Nifty Media Index rises 1.31%
Nifty Media index closed up 1.31% at 1540.6 today. The index is down 1.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, PVR Inox Ltd gained 6.47%, Network 18 Media & Investments Ltd fell 1.23% and Hathway Cable & Datacom Ltd slipped 0.87%. The Nifty Media index is down 5.00% over last one year compared to the 4.59% decline in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty Private Bank index is down 0.98% and Nifty Financial Services index has slid 0.93% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 has declined 0.61% to close at 23635.1 while the SENSEX is down 0.73% to close at 75577.58 today.
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First Published: Sep 08 2026 | 4:52 PM IST