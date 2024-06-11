Quick Wrap: Nifty Media Index rises 1.75%

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Nifty Media index closed up 1.75% at 2042.55 today. The index is up 15.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, Nazara Technologies Ltd gained 5.63%, Sun TV Network Ltd added 3.83% and Hathway Cable & Datacom Ltd jumped 3.39%. The Nifty Media index is up 15.00% over last one year compared to the 25.07% surge in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty PSE index added 1.32% and Nifty Realty index added 1.13% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 added 0.02% to close at 23264.85 while the SENSEX is down 0.04% to close at 76456.59 today.