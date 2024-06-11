Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Quick Wrap: Nifty Media Index rises 1.75%

Image

Last Updated : Jun 11 2024 | 5:31 PM IST
Nifty Media index closed up 1.75% at 2042.55 today. The index is up 15.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, Nazara Technologies Ltd gained 5.63%, Sun TV Network Ltd added 3.83% and Hathway Cable & Datacom Ltd jumped 3.39%. The Nifty Media index is up 15.00% over last one year compared to the 25.07% surge in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty PSE index added 1.32% and Nifty Realty index added 1.13% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 added 0.02% to close at 23264.85 while the SENSEX is down 0.04% to close at 76456.59 today.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 11 2024 | 4:00 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayApple WWDC 2024 HighlightsModi 3.0 Cabinet Meeting LiveLatest News LIVEHyundai Motor India IPOGold-Silver Price TodayICC T20 World Cup 2024Lok Sabha Elections 2024Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon