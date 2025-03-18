Tuesday, March 18, 2025 | 04:55 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
PB Fintech spurts after broker upgrades rating

PB Fintech spurts after broker upgrades rating

Mar 18 2025 | 4:50 PM IST

PB Fintech soared 6.41% to Rs 1447 after a domestic broker upgraded its rating on the stock to "add," with a target price of Rs 1,525.

The upgrade is based on strong growth expectations, improved valuations after a recent correction, and the belief that PB Fintech will outperform industry growth. The broker highlighted Policybazaar's dominant position in the insurance market and its effective sales strategies, while also dismissing concerns about competition and regulatory changes, citing PB Fintech's strong franchise and ability to secure favorable commissions.

PB Fintech is primarily engaged in providing online marketing, consulting and support services through its online portal policybazaar.com and paisabazaar.com largely for the financial service industry, including insurance. Its consolidated net profit rose 88.02% to Rs 71.54 crore while net sales rose 48.31% to Rs 1291.62 crore in Q3 December 2024 over Q3 December 2023.

 

PB Fintech's board on 11 March 2025, approved a Rs 696 crore investment in its newly formed healthcare subsidiary, PB Healthcare Services, for FY26, with shareholder approval pending. The investment, to be made via equity and compulsory convertible preference shares (CCPS), will fund operations, branding, and strategic initiatives. Alongside personal investments from key executives, the total investment reaches Rs 828.75 crore, potentially giving PB Fintech a 33.63% stake in the subsidiary.

