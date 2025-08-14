Thursday, August 14, 2025 | 05:05 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Quick Wrap: Nifty Metal Index declines 1.39%

Quick Wrap: Nifty Metal Index declines 1.39%

Image

Last Updated : Aug 14 2025 | 5:01 PM IST
Nifty Metal index ended down 1.39% at 9216.25 today. The index is down 2.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, NMDC Ltd shed 4.38%, Tata Steel Ltd dropped 3.05% and Steel Authority of India Ltd fell 2.97%. The Nifty Metal index is up 4.00% over last one year compared to the 2.02% surge in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty Commodities index is down 0.91% and Nifty Energy index has dropped 0.78% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 increased 0.05% to close at 24631.3 while the SENSEX recorded a gain of 0.07% to close at 80597.66 today.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

S&P global upgrades India's rating to 'BBB'

S&P global upgrades India's rating to 'BBB'

Engineers India inks MoU with Nuclear Power Corporation of India

Engineers India inks MoU with Nuclear Power Corporation of India

Ashok Leyland approves investment of Rs 305.70 cr in its subsidiaries

Ashok Leyland approves investment of Rs 305.70 cr in its subsidiaries

Ather Energy introduces Battery as a Service and other initiatives to drive EV sales

Ather Energy introduces Battery as a Service and other initiatives to drive EV sales

Rishabh Instruments consolidated net profit rises 441.21% in the June 2025 quarter

Rishabh Instruments consolidated net profit rises 441.21% in the June 2025 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 14 2025 | 4:00 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayGold and Silver Rate TodayQ1 Result TodayBluestone Jewellery IPO AllotmentBook Independence Day TicketRevised Income Tax Bill 2025Har Ghar TirangaUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon