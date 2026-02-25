Wednesday, February 25, 2026 | 05:25 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Quick Wrap: Nifty Metal Index rises 2.70%

Quick Wrap: Nifty Metal Index rises 2.70%

Last Updated : Feb 25 2026 | 5:16 PM IST
Nifty Metal index closed up 2.70% at 12399.4 today. The index is up 8.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, Lloyds Metals & Energy Ltd gained 7.53%, National Aluminium Company Ltd rose 4.90% and Vedanta Ltd added 4.70%. The Nifty Metal index is up 50.00% over last one year compared to the 13.02% surge in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty Pharma index added 1.85% and Nifty Auto index gained 1.85% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 increased 0.23% to close at 25482.5 while the SENSEX added 0.06% to close at 82276.07 today.

Larsen & Toubro secures orders under its power transmission and distribution biz

Soma Papers & Industries arm bags project of Rs 33.80 cr

India FY26 tech revenues to grow 6.1% at USD 315 billion, says Nasscom

Nifty March futures trade at premium

Nifty settles above 25,450 mark; auto shares rally; VIX drops 4.68%

First Published: Feb 25 2026 | 5:16 PM IST

