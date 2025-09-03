Wednesday, September 03, 2025 | 04:54 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Quick Wrap: Nifty Metal Index rises 3.11%

Quick Wrap: Nifty Metal Index rises 3.11%

Last Updated : Sep 03 2025 | 4:50 PM IST
Nifty Metal index closed up 3.11% at 9676.4 today. The index is up 4.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, Tata Steel Ltd gained 5.97%, Jindal Steel Ltd added 5.46% and Steel Authority of India Ltd jumped 5.35%. The Nifty Metal index is up 5.00% over last one year compared to the 2.23% decline in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty Commodities index added 1.15% and Nifty Pharma index added 1.10% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 recorded a gain of 0.55% to close at 24715.05 while the SENSEX added 0.51% to close at 80567.71 today.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Sep 03 2025 | 4:00 PM IST

