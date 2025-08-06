Wednesday, August 06, 2025 | 05:16 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Quick Wrap: Nifty Pharma Index falls 2.03%

Quick Wrap: Nifty Pharma Index falls 2.03%

Image

Last Updated : Aug 06 2025 | 5:16 PM IST
Nifty Pharma index ended down 2.03% at 21523.75 today. The index has slipped 4.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, Divis Laboratories Ltd shed 4.30%, Ajanta Pharma Ltd slipped 3.58% and Biocon Ltd fell 3.21%. The Nifty Pharma index has fallen 0.00% over last one year compared to the 2.42% increase in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty IT index has dropped 1.74% and Nifty Realty index is down 1.51% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 is down 0.31% to close at 24574.2 while the SENSEX has dropped 0.21% to close at 80543.99 today.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Nifty August futures trade at premium

Nifty August futures trade at premium

Muthoot Capital tumbles as Q1 PAT slips into red

Muthoot Capital tumbles as Q1 PAT slips into red

Sensex settles 166 pts lower; Nifty ends below 24,600 level; RBI keeps repo rate unchanged at 5.5%

Sensex settles 166 pts lower; Nifty ends below 24,600 level; RBI keeps repo rate unchanged at 5.5%

Megastar Foods consolidated net profit rises 276.74% in the June 2025 quarter

Megastar Foods consolidated net profit rises 276.74% in the June 2025 quarter

Creative Newtech consolidated net profit rises 11.99% in the June 2025 quarter

Creative Newtech consolidated net profit rises 11.99% in the June 2025 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 06 2025 | 4:00 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesRBI MPC Meeting LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayGold and Silver Rate TodayQ1 Result TodayPakistan Upcoming Cricket MatchesUttarkashi Flood UpdatesNSDL IPO ListingUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon