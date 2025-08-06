Creative Newtech consolidated net profit rises 11.99% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 30.55% to Rs 392.96 croreNet profit of Creative Newtech rose 11.99% to Rs 10.18 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 9.09 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 30.55% to Rs 392.96 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 301.01 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales392.96301.01 31 OPM %2.772.67 -PBDT12.1011.07 9 PBT11.8010.80 9 NP10.189.09 12
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content