Nifty August futures trade at premium

Nifty August futures trade at premium

Last Updated : Aug 06 2025 | 4:50 PM IST

India VIX rose 2.11% to 11.96.

The Nifty August 2025 futures closed at 24,628, a premium of 53.8 points compared with the Nifty's closing at 24,574.20 in the cash market.

In the cash market, the Nifty 50 index fell 75.35 points or 0.31% to 24,574.20.

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, rose 2.11% to 11.96.

BSE, Infosys and State Bank of India were the top-traded individual stock futures contracts in the F&O segment of the NSE.

The August 2025 F&O contracts will expire on 28 August 2025.

Muthoot Capital tumbles as Q1 PAT slips into red

Sensex settles 166 pts lower; Nifty ends below 24,600 level; RBI keeps repo rate unchanged at 5.5%

Megastar Foods consolidated net profit rises 276.74% in the June 2025 quarter

Creative Newtech consolidated net profit rises 11.99% in the June 2025 quarter

Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences consolidated net profit declines 9.24% in the June 2025 quarter

First Published: Aug 06 2025 | 4:23 PM IST

