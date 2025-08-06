Megastar Foods consolidated net profit rises 276.74% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 88.58% to Rs 107.34 croreNet profit of Megastar Foods rose 276.74% to Rs 1.62 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.43 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 88.58% to Rs 107.34 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 56.92 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales107.3456.92 89 OPM %6.323.39 -PBDT4.311.40 208 PBT2.120.58 266 NP1.620.43 277
