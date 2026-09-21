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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Quick Wrap: Nifty Pharma Index rises 1.16%

Quick Wrap: Nifty Pharma Index rises 1.16%

Last Updated : Sep 21 2026 | 5:04 PM IST
Nifty Pharma index closed up 1.16% at 27021.15 today. The index is up 3.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, Mankind Pharma Ltd gained 5.96%, Wockhardt Ltd added 4.85% and Laurus Labs Ltd jumped 3.25%. The Nifty Pharma index is up 19.00% over last one year compared to the 7.55% decline in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty Realty index added 1.14% and Nifty FMCG index added 0.95% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 recorded a gain of 0.29% to close at 23414.3 while the SENSEX added 0.76% to close at 74858.99 today.

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First Published: Sep 21 2026 | 5:04 PM IST