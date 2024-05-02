Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Quick Wrap: Nifty PSE Index records a surge of 2.29%

Image

Last Updated : May 02 2024 | 9:50 PM IST
Nifty PSE index ended up 2.29% at 10222 today. The index has added 8.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, REC Ltd rose 9.22%, Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd gained 7.69% and Power Finance Corporation Ltd added 5.96%. The Nifty PSE index has increased 114.00% over last one year compared to the 25.20% spike in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty Media index has slid 1.58% and Nifty Metal index added 1.13% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 added 0.19% to close at 22648.2 while the SENSEX increased 0.17% to close at 74611.11 today.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 02 2024 | 4:00 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market HighlightsStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveLok Sabha Polls LIVEIncome Tax Calendar May 2024Adani Enterprises Q4 ResultFederal Bank Q4 ResultsIPL Points Table 2024IPL 2024 ScheduleBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon