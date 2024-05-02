Business Standard
INR Stays Range Bound

Last Updated : May 02 2024 | 5:50 PM IST
The Indian rupee stayed range-bound and closed 3 paise lower at 83.46 (provisional) against the US dollar on Thursday amid a strong American currency and rising crude oil prices in global markets. Positive sentiment in the domestic equity markets and the inflow of foreign capital capped a sharp fall in the domestic currency. At the interbank foreign exchange, the domestic unit opened strong at 83.41 and touched the intra-day low of 83.49 against the greenback. The benchmark S&P BSE Sensex moved in a narrow range before ending the session up 128.33 points, or 0.17 percent, at 74,611.11. The broader NSE Nifty index rose 43.35 points, or 0.19 percent, to 22,648.20, with the upside capped due to caution ahead of Apple's upcoming earnings.
First Published: May 02 2024 | 5:29 PM IST

