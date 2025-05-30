Friday, May 30, 2025 | 04:55 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Quick Wrap: Nifty PSU Bank Index gains 2.88%

Quick Wrap: Nifty PSU Bank Index gains 2.88%

Last Updated : May 30 2025 | 4:50 PM IST
Nifty PSU Bank index ended up 2.88% at 6976 today. The index has gained 7.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, Bank of Maharashtra rose 5.86%, UCO Bank added 5.66% and Indian Overseas Bank jumped 5.48%. The Nifty PSU Bank index has fallen 4.00% over last one year compared to the 10.06% increase in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty Metal index has dropped 1.69% and Nifty IT index has dropped 1.15% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 has slid 0.33% to close at 24750.7 while the SENSEX has slid 0.22% to close at 81451.01 today.

Sensex dips 182 pts, Nifty settles at 24,750 ahead of domestic GDP data

Dynamic Cables gains after board declares 1:1 bonus issue

SML Isuzu gains after Q4 PAT rises 1% YoY to Rs 53 cr

Alembic Pharma receives USFDA final approval for Bosutinib tablets

SEBI overhauls F&O regulations to boost risk monitoring and market alignment

First Published: May 30 2025 | 4:00 PM IST

