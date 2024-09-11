Quick Wrap: Nifty PSU Bank Index registers a drop of 1.75%

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Nifty PSU Bank index closed down 1.75% at 6522.05 today. The index has lost 6.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, Union Bank of India fell 2.99%, Bank of Maharashtra slipped 1.99% and Punjab National Bank dropped 1.94%. The Nifty PSU Bank index has increased 38.00% over last one year compared to the 24.63% spike in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty PSE index has slid 1.64% and Nifty Media index has slid 1.50% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 has declined 0.49% to close at 24918.45 while the SENSEX has declined 0.49% to close at 81523.16 today.