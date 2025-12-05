Friday, December 05, 2025 | 04:42 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Asian stocks end mixed; Japanese shares lead losses

Asian stocks end mixed; Japanese shares lead losses

Image

Last Updated : Dec 05 2025 | 4:31 PM IST

Asian stocks ended mixed on Friday after three days of gains. China's Shanghai Composite index surged 0.70 percent to 3,902.81 ahead of key data next week including inflation, trade and producer prices. Investors also waited for policy signals from key policy meetings this month. Hong Kong's Hang Seng index ended up 0.58 percent at 26,085.08.

Japanese markets led regional losses after government data showed household spending in the country unexpectedly slumped at the fastest pace in nearly two years in October. Japan's Nikkei average fell 1.05 percent to 50,491.87, with technology stocks pacing the declines. Advantest and Tokyo Electron both fell over 2 percent.

 

Australian markets eked out modest gains after data showed Australian household spending climbed across all nine categories in October, signaling resilient mortgage demand. The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 edged up by 0.19 percent to 8,634.60 while the broader All Ordinaries index closed up 0.22 percent at 8,926.10. Across the Tasman, New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX-50 index slipped 0.23 percent to 13,483.99, extending losses for a second day running.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Nifty December futures trade at premium

Nifty December futures trade at premium

Barometers end with strong gains; RBI cuts rate by 25 bps

Barometers end with strong gains; RBI cuts rate by 25 bps

EU Carbon Tax Threatens India's Steel Exports to Europe, Mills Shift Focus to Africa and Middle East

EU Carbon Tax Threatens India's Steel Exports to Europe, Mills Shift Focus to Africa and Middle East

Hindustan Unilever drops as Kwality Wall's demerger takes effect

Hindustan Unilever drops as Kwality Wall's demerger takes effect

Kaynes Technologies drops as brokerage flags gaps in related-party disclosures

Kaynes Technologies drops as brokerage flags gaps in related-party disclosures

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 05 2025 | 4:23 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesRBI MPC Meeting LIVE UpdatesVladimir Putin India Visit LIVEStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Price TodayIndigo Flight Cancellation TodayMotorola Edge 70 SpecsCorona Remedies IPOBGMI Redeem CodesPersonal Finance
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon