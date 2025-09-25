Thursday, September 25, 2025 | 05:26 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Quick Wrap: Nifty Realty Index falls 1.65%

Quick Wrap: Nifty Realty Index falls 1.65%

Last Updated : Sep 25 2025 | 5:16 PM IST
Nifty Realty index ended down 1.65% at 875.9 today. The index has slipped 2.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, Godrej Properties Ltd shed 2.56%, Lodha Developers Ltd slipped 2.54% and Prestige Estates Projects Ltd dropped 2.43%. The Nifty Realty index has fallen 22.00% over last one year compared to the 4.28% slide in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty IT index has dropped 1.27% and Nifty Auto index is down 0.92% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 is down 0.66% to close at 24890.85 while the SENSEX has dropped 0.68% to close at 81159.68 today.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Sep 25 2025 | 4:00 PM IST

