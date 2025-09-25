Thursday, September 25, 2025 | 04:55 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Asian shares almost flat in muted trade, China benchmark end flat

Asian shares almost flat in muted trade, China benchmark end flat

Image

Last Updated : Sep 25 2025 | 4:50 PM IST
Asian stocks ended little changed in muted trade on Thursday as an AI-driven rally showed signs of fatigue and hopes of aggressive Fed rate cuts faded.

Amid renewed concerns stemming from a U.S. labor market slowdown to sticky inflation, investors awaited more U.S. economic data, including jobless claims and PCE inflation data for directional cues.

China's Shanghai Composite index ended flat with a negative bias at 3,853.80. U.S. President Donald Trump is expected to sign the TikTok deal later today, according to a White House source.

Hong Kong's Hang Seng index ended down 0.13 percent at 26,484.68 as the city returned to normalcy after Super Typhoon Ragasa.

 

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Market slide for 5th day, Nifty settles below 24,900 level

Market slide for 5th day, Nifty settles below 24,900 level

Nifty September futures trade at premium

Nifty September futures trade at premium

One Mobikwik Systems allots 5.06 lakh equity shares under ESOP

One Mobikwik Systems allots 5.06 lakh equity shares under ESOP

Va Tech Wabag alltos 24,158 equity shares under ESOS

Va Tech Wabag alltos 24,158 equity shares under ESOS

Afcons Infrastructure inducts Firoz Mistry and Santosh Nayar on its board

Afcons Infrastructure inducts Firoz Mistry and Santosh Nayar on its board

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 25 2025 | 4:40 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayTop Stocks To BuyGST Appellate TribunalJinkushal Industries IPOGold-Silver Price TodayLatest News LIVEJudicial AppointmentsUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon