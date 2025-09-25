Asian shares almost flat in muted trade, China benchmark end flat

Amid renewed concerns stemming from a U.S. labor market slowdown to sticky inflation, investors awaited more U.S. economic data, including jobless claims and PCE inflation data for directional cues.
China's Shanghai Composite index ended flat with a negative bias at 3,853.80. U.S. President Donald Trump is expected to sign the TikTok deal later today, according to a White House source.
Hong Kong's Hang Seng index ended down 0.13 percent at 26,484.68 as the city returned to normalcy after Super Typhoon Ragasa.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content