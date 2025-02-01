Business Standard

Quick Wrap: Nifty Realty Index records a surge of 3.38%

Last Updated : Feb 01 2025 | 6:04 PM IST
Nifty Realty index ended up 3.38% at 952.5 today. The index has lost 8.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, Phoenix Mills Ltd jumped 7.47%, Macrotech Developers Ltd added 6.28% and Prestige Estates Projects Ltd rose 5.31%. The Nifty Realty index has increased 12.00% over last one year compared to the 8.23% spike in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty India Consumption index increased 3.14% and Nifty PSE index has dropped 3.06% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 has dropped 0.11% to close at 23482.15 while the SENSEX witnessed a rise of 0.01% to close at 77505.96 today.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Feb 01 2025 | 4:00 PM IST

