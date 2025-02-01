Business Standard

Jackson Investments standalone net profit rises 500.00% in the December 2024 quarter

Jackson Investments standalone net profit rises 500.00% in the December 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Feb 01 2025 | 5:50 PM IST

Sales reported at Rs 0.15 crore

Net profit of Jackson Investments rose 500.00% to Rs 0.06 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 0.01 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales remain constant at Rs 0.15 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 and also during the previous quarter ended December 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2024Dec. 2023% Var.Sales0.150.15 0 OPM %20.006.67 -PBDT0.080.01 700 PBT0.080.01 700 NP0.060.01 500

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Feb 01 2025 | 5:38 PM IST

