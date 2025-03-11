Tuesday, March 11, 2025 | 05:35 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Quick Wrap: Nifty Realty Index records a surge of 3.63%

Quick Wrap: Nifty Realty Index records a surge of 3.63%

Image

Last Updated : Mar 11 2025 | 5:31 PM IST
Nifty Realty index ended up 3.63% at 828.7 today. The index has lost 10.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, Phoenix Mills Ltd jumped 6.78%, Macrotech Developers Ltd added 5.27% and DLF Ltd gained 4.17%. The Nifty Realty index has decreased 9.00% over last one year compared to the 0.74% spike in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty Private Bank index has slid 1.38% and Nifty PSE index gained 0.90% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 recorded a gain of 0.17% to close at 22497.9 while the SENSEX has declined 0.02% to close at 74102.32 today.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

INR recovers some lost ground aided by dollar weakness

INR recovers some lost ground aided by dollar weakness

NSE launches Nifty Chemicals Index

NSE launches Nifty Chemicals Index

Market ends sideways; realty shares rally

Market ends sideways; realty shares rally

Arvind Lifestyle Brands' Club A set to open stores in Hyderabad and Bangalore

Arvind Lifestyle Brands' Club A set to open stores in Hyderabad and Bangalore

Nifty March futures trade at premium

Nifty March futures trade at premium

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 11 2025 | 4:00 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesMarket TodayStocks To Watch TodayGold Silver Price TodayPakistan Passenger Train HijackedSensex TodayLatest News LIVEIndusInd Share Price Fall TodayCBSE Class 12 English Paper 2025 AnalysisTSPSC Group2 Results 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon