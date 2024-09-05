Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Australian markets edge up modestly

Australian markets edge up modestly

Image

Last Updated : Sep 05 2024 | 5:04 PM IST
Australian stocks eked out modest gains, with rate-sensitive banks and real estate stocks leading the surge despite RBA Governor Michele Bullock advising against expecting near-term rate cuts.
The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 rose 0.40 percent to 7,982.40 after two days of declines. The broader All Ordinaries index inched up 0.38 percent to 8,187.70.
Australia posted a merchandise trade surplus of A$6.009 billion in July, the Australian Bureau of Statistics said on Thursday.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
That was up from the downwardly revised A$5.425 billion surplus in June (originally A$5.589 billion).
Exports were up 0.7 percent following the downwardly revised 1.4 percent increase in the previous month (originally 1.7 percent).
Imports fell 0.8 percent on month after adding a downwardly revised 0.4 percent a month earlier (originally 0.5 percent).
Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

Shahrukh Khan, Salman Khan

Shah Rukh, Salman, Vijay in highest celebrity taxpayers list: Fortune India

Double iSmart OTT release

Puri Jagannadh's Double iSmart arrives on OTT just 21 days after release

cyber crime, cyber commandos

Cybersecurity is more than protecting personal data: Isro chief Somnath

Wells Fargo

Wells Fargo launches 'Transgender persons hiring' in India for diversity

soldier, Army, Doda

LIVE news: 4 Army personnel dead after vehicle plunges into gorge in Sikkim's Pakyong

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 05 2024 | 4:47 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayBaazar Style Retail IPOKolkata rape-murder case LIVEEx-Dividend TodayHappy Teachers' Day WishesMalaysia raises visa feesBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon