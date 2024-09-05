Business Standard
Last Updated : Sep 05 2024 | 5:04 PM IST
Asian stocks ended mixed on Thursday as investors digested weak U.S. manufacturing data and waited for more U.S. data this week, including Friday's all-important jobs report for directional cues.
The dollar struggled to find footing in Asian trading, helping gold prices recover some ground.
Crude prices rose modestly after industry data showed decline in inventories in the U.S. for the week ending August 30.
China's Shanghai Composite index edged up 0.14 percent to 2,788.31 after reports that authorities are considering cutting interest rates on as much as $5.3 trillion of mortgages as part of efforts to shore up the battered property market and economy.
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

