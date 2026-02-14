R K Swamy consolidated net profit declines 24.24% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 15.46% to Rs 88.66 crore

Net profit of R K Swamy declined 24.24% to Rs 2.75 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 3.63 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 15.46% to Rs 88.66 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 76.79 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.88.6676.7910.907.7510.927.996.134.282.753.63

