MRF consolidated net profit declines 3.01% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 11.74% to Rs 7196.45 croreNet profit of MRF declined 3.01% to Rs 571.02 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 588.75 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 11.74% to Rs 7196.45 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 6440.29 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales7196.456440.29 12 OPM %16.1117.54 -PBDT1158.991120.32 3 PBT762.91787.06 -3 NP571.02588.75 -3
