Snowman Logistics standalone net profit declines 47.04% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 8.90% to Rs 140.23 croreNet profit of Snowman Logistics declined 47.04% to Rs 1.79 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 3.38 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 8.90% to Rs 140.23 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 128.77 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales140.23128.77 9 OPM %16.7218.81 -PBDT18.2319.82 -8 PBT2.526.21 -59 NP1.793.38 -47
